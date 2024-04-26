PM’s road show infuses enthusiasm in the people of Bareilly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an impressive road show in support of the BJP candidate in Bareilly city on Friday evening. This is Narendra Modi’s first road show in the city.

People welcomed the prime minister by showering him with flowers at many places.

Around 21 Batukas welcomed him with the mantra of Rigveda reciting Swasti. During this, the entire atmosphere resonated with the chant of the mantras.

Young children lined up along the route of the roadshow with posters reading ‘I am Modi’s family’.

The roadshow commenced at Swayamvar Baratghar in Rajendra Nagar, Bareilly at 7 pm. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate from Bareilly Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar were present with him on a saffron chariot.

The roadshow culminated at Shaheed Stambh, where he paid floral tributes to martyr Pankaj Arora at his statue. The entire road show was covered in 45 minutes.

Modi covered a distance of about 1.2 km during the roadshow and continuously accepted the greetings of the people by waving a lotus flower-shaped torchlight.

All the public representatives of the Bareilly district could not be a part of the roadshow as they were stopped by putting up barriers. Like common people, they had to stand and watch PM Modi’s road show.

The houses and shops the PM’s road show passed by were inscribed with Jai Shri Ram. Saffron flags and posters of Nath Nagari were placed along the entire road.

The roadshow was held amid tight security arrangements. Over 3,000 policemen were deployed at 223 points. The police had put up barricades at 117 points.