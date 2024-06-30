Another eatery owner receives threat call

Another Barrackpore restaurant owner Tapas Bhakt has reported to police that he has been threatened over phone from a Bihar jail. The businessman claimed that he received a call from one Subodh Singh on his mobile phone, a day ago. Tapas Bhakat gave the phone audio clip to the police. The caller named himself as Arjun Singh and said that he has been given the responsibility to kill the businessman.

Police began an investigation. Earlier, miscreants who targeted businessman Ajay Mondal’s car in Belgharia and opened fire are still at large. However, Ajay was warned over phone, moments after the incident. Barrackpore City Police arrested two people from Bihar on that charge. According to police sources, the house of the two criminals named Salil Paswan and Ankit is in Samsipur in Bihar. The name of convict Subodh Singh, lodged in Bihar’s Beur Jail, came up during the investigation into the 15 June shooting at Ajay’s car on BT Road. On the day of the incident, when Ajay was giving details of the incident to the policemen at Belgharia police station, he received a call. The warning was from Subodh. It is also alleged that Subodh threatened Ajay again on 16 June. Alok Rajoria, police commissioner of Barrackpore, said, “In the preliminary investigation, we have learned that they are threatening people over the phone. We are trying to get more information.”

Investigators want to know whether the two miscreants called on the instructions of Subodh or someone else. Preparations are underway to bring Subodh to the state. Investigators may take him into custody and return to Barrackpore in early July.

