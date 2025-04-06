APGL of Panchkula Golf League-2025 all set to start from April 7

The Panchkula Golf Club is hosting the inaugural Aeroplaza Panchkula Golf League (APGL) from 7th – 23rd April 2025.

The League, a team championship contested by 16 teams of 14 members each, will be played in two stages, the Round Robin stage followed by the Knockout stage, each with different scoring systems which will test the players’ skills, strategy and team spirit comprehensively.

Details of the League were shared at a curtain raiser press meet held at the Club’s premises here on Sunday by VS Kundu, IAS, Chairman, Organising Committee of APGL; Col AS Dhillon (Retired), Member-Secretary, Organising Committee, APGL; Swadhin Patel, Chief Referee, APGL and Digraj Singh, Tournament Director, APGL.

Kundu said, “The Organising Committee has worked hard to get this League off the ground and we are confident that it will serve as a catalyst to enhance the playing standards and camaraderie within the members of Panchkula Golf Club, both of which are important to promote the sport in the club and the tricity.”

Col AS Dhillon said, “A lot of effort has gone into getting the golf course and infrastructure in place for the three weeks ahead. The members are excited and we have quality teams in place to execute it as well. Our members are in for a treat.”

Digraj Singh said, “During stage 1 of the league seven days of round robin play will be held, which means each team plays every other in the group. Eight matches are slated to be played each day. The Knockout stage starts with the quarter-finals which will be held on April 18. The quarters will be followed by the semi-finals on April 20 and the grand finale on April 23 at Panchkula Golf Club.”