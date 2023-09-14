Another dengue death in city, toll now nine

Yet another patient died of dengue shock syndrome in the city on Wednesday within hardly 48 years hours after the death of a Jadavpur University (JU) student on Monday night. With this death, dengue has claimed nine lives so far in the city during this monsoon session.

According to unofficial sources, around 25,000 people have been affected by the vector-borne disease since January in the state. Piyashi Chatterjee, a 43- year-old resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, was admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic on 11 September with high fever. She died of dengue hemorrhagic fever around 1 am on Wednesday. She is sister of actor Saheb Chatterjee.

According to the death certificate issued by the hospital, causes of her death are ‘dengue hemorrhagic fever, dengue shock syndrome, sepsis with septic shock, acute pancreatitis and acute kidney and liver failure.’ She was undergoing treatment in the critical care unit (CCU) of the hospital. On Monday, the 23-yearold JU student Ohidur Rahaman died of dengue hemorrhagic fever and dengue shock syndrome along with septic shock and multi-organ failure.

Advertisement

He was admitted to a premier private hospital in the Alipore area on 3 September and undergoing treatment in the CCU with severe complications like acute pancreatitis and kidney ailments. He was a resident of Murshidabad and was pursuing his MTech in illumination technology and design. An official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), requesting anonymity, said around 2,000 people have been infected with dengue virus in the city this year.