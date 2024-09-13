Swasthya Bhawan team visits Bankura dengue affected zone

A health team from Swasthya Bhawan visited the affected zone after the death of two persons of dengue in Bankura district in the past seven days as 739 people have been detected with dengue throughout the district so far.

Sabrunessa Biwi (55) of Punisole of Onda block died on 7 September at Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital. Chittaranjan Pujari (66), who was undergoing treatment for kidney failure died at Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital with dengue on 8 September.

Dr Debabrata Das, deputy chief medical health (CMOH-II of Bankura health district has informed that about 739 people have been detected with dengue, while presently 10 people are having positive signs.

Advertisement

He admitted the outbreak of dengue in Punisole gram panchayat area of Onda block in Bankura district. So far, 225 villagers have been detected with dengue after pathological examinations.

On Wednesday, a team from Swasthya Bhawan in Kolkata visited and inspected the Punisole gram panchayat area. The state health department is worried with the fact that the minority dominated area is densely populated and the dengue outbreak can’t be allowed to spread quickly in that area.

Zonal malaria officer Dr Ranada Prasad Mallick led that team from Swasthya Bhawan. In Indpur and north Pairachali, the district health department is working to eliminate mosquitoes and its larvae.

So far, around 21 people have been admitted and undergoing treatment of dengue, including six children at Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital.

The dengue patients are mostly admitted at Bankura Sammilani Medical College Hospital, other government and private hospitals in the district.

The team has directed the district health department for screening at an early stage for all suspected patients. Patients are getting admitted with symptoms like fever, headache, body ache, vomiting, nausea, loose motion etc.

Bankura district health department has been focusing on health awareness for dengue in the district. With the monsoon still continuing, the dengue outbreak situation is becoming alarming in the district.