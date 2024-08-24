Darjeeling DM takes stock of drive against dengue in Siliguri

In a bid to keep the dengue situation in check, Darjeeling district magistrate Dr Preeti Goyal convened a crucial review meeting today in Siliguri, focusing on the city’s corporation area.

The meeting saw the presence of key officials, including Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb and the chief medical officer of health, given that the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area spans both Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts.

Dr Goyal emphasised the importance of implementing the state government’s dengue prevention programme throughout September within the SMC jurisdiction.

The coming months, September and October, are expected to be particularly challenging, making it essential to stay ahead in the fight against dengue.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, while addressing the media, offered a ray of optimism, stating that the current situation is considerably better than last year, with only three dengue cases detected in the SMC area so far.

He confidently noted that Siliguri is faring better than many other towns across West Bengal.

“We’ve been proactive, implementing several programmes to tackle the dengue menace,” Mr Deb shared.

“Now, we’ll be integrating the state government’s initiatives over the next two months, leading up to November. Every Thursday is observed as a ‘Dry Day’ as part of our cleanliness drive, and we’re committed to maintaining and intensifying these efforts.”

The mayor also highlighted that two wards within the SMC area are particularly vulnerable and require special attention to prevent any potential outbreak.