‘Anita Bose Pfaff & I would not be present for unveiling of Netaji statue on Thursday’

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Central Vista Corridor on September 8, when he is also likely to unveil Subhas Chandra Bose’s statue at India Gate, his grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose has urged the Prime Minister that it should be either unveiled on Bose’s birth anniversary (23 January) or on Azad Hind Diwas (21 October).

In a letter to the Prime Minister dated 3 September, Chandra Kumar Bose has said that 8 September has no relevance or significance to Netaji. He said the issue has been discussed with Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff and nephew Ardhendu Bose, who also feel the same.

Chandra Kumar Bose is a social activist and member of the high-level central committee to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. I have made a genuine request. I had also requested Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who told me that there had been a discussion with the PM on inaugurating the statue on October 21, Azad Hind Diwas.

I too went with the belief that it will be the day for unveiling the statue,” said Chandra Kumar Bose, adding, “The September 8 date came out of the blue to us as none of the family members discussed it.” He said that he got a phone call four days before from Maj Gen GD Bakshi (retd) asking him to come to Delhi for the event. Anita Bose Pfaff told me that she will think about attending the invitation once she receives an official one, he said.

She also expressed her reservations on the date. “Later, on enquiry, I came to know that the date (September 8) was fixed as PM Modi has no other day free this year. Since he is opening the Central Vista Corridor, it will be convenient for him to unveil the statue of Netaji too. We have an objection to that. How can one club another event with Netaji’s statue unveiling? That would be showing disrespect to him.

So, we have said no to the invite,” said Bose. It is learnt that Anita Bose Pfaff had also asked the question, why September 8 as date. Bose had joined the BJP in 2016.

Chandra Kumar Bose also said in his letter, as a member of the committee, he had suggested the aforementioned dates for unveiling Netaji’s statue. Chandra Bose said, “I have expressed regret in attending the function as also Anita Bose Pfaff.” It is unlikely that any other member of Bose’s family will attend the function on September 8