The decision was taken already and it was a matter of time before Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and grandson of Sarat Chandra Bose made the announcement: that he was quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party, the political party he had joined in 2016.

In an exclusive interview to The Statesman, after sending in his letter of resignation to Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of the BJP, Chandra Kumar Bose said that when he joined the BJP he was given to understand that there would be an endeavor to inculcate into the political system the values and inclusive ideology of Subhas Bose. He had discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too and felt that the PM was very keen to take forward the plan to form a committee which would undertake the work of spreading the message of the great freedom fighter and nationalist leader.

“I had extremely positive discussions with Modiji and found his interest in Netaji’s ideology encouraging.”

Chandra Kumar Bose says that he had long advised the Bengal unit of the BJP that in a secular state like Bengal, policies of divisive politics would not work. “I had repeatedly reminded them that we did have a role model of ‘inclusiveness’ and that was that of Netaji. Not just because he was my granduncle or that Sarat Chandra Bose, was my grandfather but the Bose Brothers understood Bengal. Unfortunately I felt that the state unit did not adequately pay attention to the political dynamics of Bengal.”

Chandra Bose has represented a political class which is become a rarity – someone who did not shy away from criticizing his own party when he felt he disagreed with its views or pointing to the good work of political rivals when he agreed with issues. He told The Statesman, “I am now an independent politician.” On his plans to contest the Parliamentary elections on an independent ticket, he said it is still too early to take a call on that. “The elections are still about six or seven months away.” On discussions in political circles that he was contesting the Parliamentary elections on a Trinamool ticket, Chandra Kumar Bose told The Statesman, “I have not been approached by any party.” On whether he would consider if he was approached by any other political party, he said, “I will reply if and when I am approached.’

Chandra Kumar Bose told The Statesman that the draft of his resignation letter was written by him over a few days. The final decision to quit was taken on a special day: the 134th birth anniversary of his grandfather, the great freedom fighter Sarat Chandra Bose.