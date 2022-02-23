Anis murder case: Father seeks CBI probe

The father of Anis Khan today told the officers of the Special investigation team that he will not budge from his demand for a CBI inquiry into his son’s murder case.

The father, Salem Khan reasoned that they cannot repose their faith in the state’s police because one of the assailants was in police uniform. The SIT team comprises three IPS officers, DIG CID Meeraj Kahlid, Jt commissioner at the Barrackpore Commisionerate Dhrubajyoti De, and Pradip Yadav, visited the victim’s residence at Amta, Howrah, today. Salem Khan was apprised that three constables have already been suspended for their role on the day of the murder but he insisted, “How could it (SIT) be credible enough and how could we bank on them since it would be the same police who killed my son and would investigate the murder. We want CBI. We repose faith in Mamata Banerjee but cannot understand why she is not ordering a CBI probe.”

Three suspended police personnel of the Amta P.S for alleged gross negligence are, ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) Nirmal Das, constable Jitendra Hembram and home guard Kashinath Bera. Anis’ brother, Sabir Khan questioned the very rationale behind the police investigation since police it has been four days since the murder and yet there was no arrest in the case.

Meanwhile, the OC of the Amta police station and second officer, who were on duty on Friday night, were summoned to Bhawani Bhavan by the ADG CID Gyanwant Singh who is heading the SIT. Earlier, the SIT members who visited Anis‘s house at Sarada, South Khan Para, at Amta, to conduct an on- the spot inquiry, faced protests from the villagers who too demanded a CBI probe.