NCW chairperson visits Malda to probe assault on women

Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma, during her visit to Malda, questioned the police on the charges against the two women, who she said were assaulted brutally and paraded naked. She asked them why they lodged them in jail while they were victims.

Rekha Sharma visited one of the women at her house along with four members of her team on Tuesday.

JP leader and MLA from English Bazar Shreerupa Mitra Chowdhury, who lodged a complaint with the NCW demanding justice for the victims of inhuman treatment, also accompanied Sharma.

According to Chowdhury, the NCW chairperson and her team visited the house of victims, met the police and other spots as part of her investigation into the incident. He said the two women are the residents of Mathurapur under the Manikchak police station. They had gone to sell dry fish and lamon at Pakuahat under Bamongla Police on 18 July 2023. But the police registered a case against them on charges of ransacking Nalagola police outpost.

The incident took place on 17 July this year, under Bamongla police station, far from Manikchak police station, he added.

“The chairperson of the NCW reacted sharply to the police highhandedness asking. She sought from the police the reason behind such false charges against them when they were paraded naked in a local market,” she said.

Though they have been released from jail custody after six days, they were provided with no medical or legal aid by the state administration though they belong to a downtrodden family, she added.