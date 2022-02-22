Anis murder case: Chilling details come to light

Chilling details, written by the deceased and allegedly murdered youth, Anis Khan, has come to the fore as the CPIM shared his complaint letter to the officer-in-charge of Amta Police Station, where he accused several local Trinamul Congress leaders of threatening him, vandalising his home and assaulting his kin, even as the chief minister and Trinamul chairperson Mamata Banerjee today claimed that he was in close association with her party.

Anis Khan, a former Aliah University student, was allegedly thrown off the terrace of his residence in the dark of the night by assailants who visited his home, identifying themselves as personnel from Amta Police Station, as testified by his father who was held at a gunpoint when the assailants committed the murder. The father has called for a CBI probe.

The CPIM leaders such as Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya and Sujan Chakraborty have claimed that Anis was on the hit list of some TMC leaders and hence the probe into his murder should not be done by state government agencies but other investigation agencies independent of the state.

Questions have surfaced as to why the police of Amta Police Station remained inert despite receiving complaints from him about the threat to his life. The CPIM veteran leader and spokesperson Sujan Chakraborty today shared a letter, supposedly written by Anish to the Amta P.S, written on 24 May 2021 which has brought chilling details to the fore.

In the letter, Anish wrote to the officer-in-charge of the Amta P.S that on 22 May 2021, a blood donation camp was arranged in his village by the ‘Jana Swastha Suraksha Committee under his leadership. But on the previous day, along with the Gram Panchayat deputy chief (Upapradhan), local TMC leaders such as Malek Khan and his elder son, Masood Khan along with their acolytes warned him against organising the camp and threatened him of dire consequences.

The reason stated for such threats, as per the letter, was. votes going to other parties apart from TMC. Anis claimed, thereafter, the persons concerned, at 7pm, reached his residence and began kicking the doors of his house and threatened his family members including his elder father and women members of the family. He alleged that on 23 May, TMC workers named Jahangir Khan, Ali Hossain Khan, Saifullah Khan, Raja Khan and Mehboob Khan entered his house and assaulted his uncle and vandalised their cowshed and the kitchen.

The intimidation continued thereafter and the threats they posed towards him and his family, forced him to instead post his complaint to the police station. The CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty criticised how the state has asked for the report by the Superintendent of Police of Howrah (rural), Soumya Roy who is but the husband of TMC MLA Lovely Moitra. Is this a joke? he questioned.