# Bengal

TMC compensation to party worker

Trinamul Congress leadership went to the house of Ainul Haque and gave Rs 3 lakh to his widow today.

SNS | Kolkata | July 24, 2024 9:55 am

Haq, a party leader from Karandighi in Uttar Dinajpur fell from the train near Bidhannagar Railway station on 21 July. He was on his way to Esplanade to attend the Martyrs’ Day programme. He was taken to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared brought-dead.

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced on 21 July that the party would look after his family. Accordingly, a team of Trinamul leaders, led by Kainaialal Agarwal went to the house of Haque and handed over the money to his widow.

