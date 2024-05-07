Amit Shah talks of infiltration, minority appeasement in Durgapur

During his campaign for BJP candidate Dilip Ghosh in Durgapur, Union home minister Amit Shah stressed on minority appeasement and infiltrations in the state but did not mention anything on Sandeshkhali sting operation though he named Sheikh Sahajahan at Tilak Maidan here today.

Shah also spoke about Modi government’s triumph in abrogating Article 370 from Kashmir, the steel plant’s expansion, alleged extortion by the trade union leaders here, CAA, minority appeasement, Sheikh Shahjahan and Sandeshkhali. Shah asked the steel workers to elect his party candidate Dilip Ghosh saying: “I heard you suffer the brunt of TMC’s extortion.

Just elect Dilip, he’ll stop all these, I promise.” Shah also held a road show, traversed through the streets of Krishnagar for BJP candidate Amrita Roy, the scion of the Krishnagar Royal family

