Amit Mitra clarifies on Britannia closure

The state government today clarified that Britannia Industries was not leaving the state and would continue its production here.

Amit Mitra, chief economic adviser to chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that Britannia company is committed to continue its production in West Bengal and would like to further strengthen the company in the state.

The clarification is important after news reports suggested that the industry was closing its production in the city. Even the social media was abuzz on the issue.

Against the backdrop of an apprehension that Britannia would abandon its production in West Bengal, following the shutdown of its Taratala unit, Mr Mitra, quoting Varun Berri, executive president and managing director of Britannia said that Britannia is committed to continue its production in West Bengal.

“Britannia is committed to continue its production in West Bengal. The Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore production biscuits unit would continue in the state, which is one of the largest markets in India,” Mr Mitra said quoting Mr Berri.

Brushing aside the apprehension of the company relocating its production elsewhere, the chief economic adviser to the chief minister told news persons that Mr Berri reaffirming his commitment towards West Bengal, has told him that the company wants to build its biscuit business in the state from strength to strength.

Mr Mitra further said that the company’s registered office in Kolkata would stay in the city. The company’s shareholding meeting too would be held in Kolkata, Mr Berri is supposed to have told Mr Mitra.

Mr Mitra also said that he was assured by Mr Berri that he and his team would visit Kolkata following his return from abroad and would hold a meeting to discuss its future course of action.

The closure of Taratala factory, which stopped its production in May, has affected 122 permanent employees and an estimated 250 contractual workers, who were working in the unit for decades.