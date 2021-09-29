Odisha to hold ‘Agriculture conclave’ on 8 October

Odisha is all set to organise an Agriculture Conclave involving big players in the agriculture sector on 8 October where the State will showcase the availability of surplus of various agricultural produce and create market linkages for Agricultural and allied sector produces.

Prospective buyers like Horlicks, Patanjali, Britannia, Dabur and several other companies are likely to attend the Conclave to explore business avenues in the state.

To chalk out the details of the event, a preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman Western Odisha Development Council Asit Kumar Tripathy.

It is decided to invite exporters as they play a major role in exporting seafood and various agricultural products.

A video on produce specification and region-based surplus availability of agricultural produce, schemes of the government will be presented at the Conclave.