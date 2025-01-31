Air India Express expands connectivity to Varanasi for Mahakumbh

In response to the rising travel demand for Mahakumbh, Air India Express has announced an expansion of its network to Varanasi. The airline will launch daily direct flights between New Delhi and Varanasi from 5 February along with increased flight frequencies on key routes. The Bengaluru–Varanasi route will see an increase from three to four daily flights, while the Hyderabad–Varanasi sector will get 30 additional flights in February and March, providing more options for pilgrims and visitors heading to the sacred event. With around 420 weekly flights, Bengaluru now connects directly to 28 domestic destinations, including Amritsar, Ayodhya, Kolkata, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram and two international destinations, Abu Dhabi and Dammam.

Dr Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer of Air India Express, emphasised Varanasi’s significance as a gateway to the Mahakumbh and a major cultural hub. He stated: “With these additions, we now operate 48 weekly flights from Varanasi, offering direct connectivity to Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, along with one-stop access to 19 other destinations, including Chennai, Kochi, Goa, and Srinagar.” Air India Express now operates approximately 325 weekly flights from Delhi, offering direct connectivity to 18 domestic destinations, including Ayodhya, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Lucknow, and four international destinations—Bahrain, Dammam, Muscat, and Sharjah.

