Ailing boy fights for life at NBMCH, his father ‘kills self’

Unable to bear the suffering of his ailing son, a middle-aged person allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in a washroom at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) today.

The incident sparked off a sensation in the area. Doctors said the man’s 14-year-old son had been suffering from malnutrition and was supposed to undergo a complex surgery.

The body has been sent for autopsy, police sources said. “The scavenging workers found the door of the washroom shut from the inside for a long time. Initially, they thought someone was inside, but when they found it still shut after a long time, they broke open the door and found a middle-aged person standing motionless, facing the window.

Police confirmed that he had hanged himself there,” said the NBMCH superintendent, Dr Sanjay Mallik. “It appears that the person was the father of a boy from Jaigaon (Alipurdiar district) who has been admitted in the surgery ward.

The teenager earlier was admitted to other hospitals due to his chronic illness. His intestines have come out of his abdomen and we were planning to restore them through surgery, but as he has also been suffering from malnutrition, the doctors were taking time for the surgery,” Dr Mallik added.

It is believed that the person took the drastic step as he failed to bear the suffering of the boy. The police have registered a case of unnatural death, police sources said.