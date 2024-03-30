Ahead of LS polls BSF reviews security

BSF nabs organ trafficker from Bangladesh
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Bangladeshi human organ trafficker while he was attempting to cross over to India in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal.
Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, Ravi Gandhi, ADG, Eastern Command, Border Security Force during his visit to BSF Gopalpur Sector Cooch Behar, reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness of BSF on Indo-Bangladesh international border.
The ADG BSF visited Sector headquarter BSF Gopalpur where he was briefed about the present day security challenges of the area, operational preparedness of the Force and measures to combat these challenges on Indo-Bangladesh border. He also took stock of situation along riverine and unfenced border existing in the area of responsibilities of Gopalpur and Cooch Behar Sectors of BSF.
