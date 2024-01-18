Aggrieved parents assault doc

Aggrieved parents on Wednesday assaulted a doctor inside Medical College Hospital (MCH) in protest against alleged negligence in treatment of their son. Their only son, Dipankar Pal (23) of Sarsuna area, died in November after undergoing treatment in the oncology unit at MCH. The parents of the deceased lodged complaints with the chief minister Mamata Banerjee and MCH authorities demanding a probe against the doctor.

They alleged that their son died because of the wrong treatment of the doctor. Today, they came to the hospital and met the superintendent to know about the probe on the basis of their complaints. They found the doctor hanging around the superintendent’s office when the former went to meet the latter. The aggrieved parents became angry and assaulted the doctor. Police and security personnel intervened and rescued the doctor to bring the situation under control.

