Agency not depositing amount, conservancy and regular KMC staff not getting benefits of ESI

The contractual conservancy staff of Kolkata Municipal Corporation are facing difficulties in availing medical services under the ESI services. The matter was brought to light by one of the councillors of the municipal corporation at the House yesterday.

Rupak Ganguly, councillor of ward number 121, pointed out the problems being faced by the contrac- tual conservancy staff and their families who are suffering because of unavailability of medical services under the scheme.

According to the member mayor-in-council for Solid Waste Management Department, Debabrata Majumdar, the agency responsible for looking after the ESI facility of the employees is allegedly not providing services to the conservancy staff and their families.

Even as the regular staff are said to be getting the benefit, their families are not being provided with the facilities of the scheme.

According to the MMIC, a closer look revealed that the agency’s not depositing the stipulated amount was the reason for disruption of services.

The agency, on being approached, is said to have agreed to pay the amount for the families of the regular employees for availing benefits under ESI.

The civic body has issued a show cause to the agency and the matter has been sent to the legal cell of the KMC. The KMC is now exploring legal options against the agency.

Meanwhile, the KMC is chasing deadlines to repair the damaged roads in the city. The KMC mayor, Firhad Hakim, urged the officials of the department to complete the task before the upcom- ing pujas. Mr Hakim also asked the department officials to update him daily about repair work done from the list of 45 roads identified by the city police.

With the festival of Mahalaya round the corner, the offi- cials have also been asked to visit to he city ghats and ensure they are provided with proper lighting.