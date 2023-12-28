After Shah-Nadda, central leader Santosh in city

After Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP’s national president J P Nadda’s rally, the all-India general secretary (organization) B L Santosh arrived in Bengal today. After daylong meetings, both Shah and Nadda, they left the city at night.

B L Santosh arrived in Kolkata today to join an executive committee meeting at ICCR. The presence of three central heavyweight leaders in the state within three days is significant. Their presence in close proximity of dates is also raising questions within the party. Why didn’t the state committee leaders receive a call for the Shah-Nadda meeting?

The visits are also leading to speculations. The presence of Mr Santosh in the state committee meeting at ICCR on Wednesday is noted. It is believed that the discussions in the ShahNadda meeting will be discussed in a meeting with Mr Santosh. It is worth mentioning that Shah-Nadda’s meeting was not attended by a significant portion of the state committee members.

Of the 20 members of the state committee, only 11 received the call. Four central ministers and a former central minister were not present at the meeting. However, they are all part of the core committee. Why weren’t they invited? Why this sudden division?

Many questions are being raised among party workers about why Amit Shah held a separate meeting with a few leaders. Both clarified on Tuesday how to promote it and what topics should be highlighted. They were also instructed to use social media more often.