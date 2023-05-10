After notice on Madhyamik results, fake notice on HS exam

Results of Madhyamik Examination, under the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) are all set to get published next week if everything related to its preparation goes smoothly.

This year, the Madhyamik Exam was held on and from 23 February and ended on 4 March in the state. Earlier, the WBBSE chief Mr Ramanuj Gangopadhyay had said that the results would be published in May.

Sources in the board said that preparation in connection with publication of results is nearing completion. A notification in this regard would also be issued soon. Meanwhile, a notice appeared in various social media proclaiming that the results of Higher Secondary Examination will be published on 25 May at 11 am. But, this was refuted by the president of WBBSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya on Tuesday.

He even issued a prompt notice on the board’s website which said: “…that a news regarding publication of result of HS Examination 2023 is circulating among the people through online media which is totally fake and fabricated and council has no relation with this.”

He told The Statesman, “We do not know who has done this but we will file an FIR tomorrow (Wednesday) after we reach Kolkata. I must tell all through you that the council always issues such notices at the website and people should only rely on the information which is there in our website.”

The notice was signed by Tapas Kumar Mukherjee, secretary, WB Council of HS Education.