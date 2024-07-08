After complaints to CM, police lodge FIR against 12

After an elderly couple who were facing harassment pleaded for intervention by the Chief Minister, East Burdwan district police have finally woken up and registered FIR against 12 Trinamul Congress supporters in Jamalpur, bringing charges of assault, intimidation and atrocities. No-one, however, has been arrested as yet.

The police said: “We’ve just begun a probe and after completion of the interrogation process the official arrests can be made.” The elderly couple, Sanoara Sheikh and Burhan Sheikh, both farmers by profession and their son Bashir were thrashed heavily at their doorstep at Kubazpur village at the whims of a Trinamul Congress leader Azad Sheikh. They were attacked and thrashed as they had refused to attend a kangaroo court organised by Azad for the purpose of out-of-court settlement of a separation case.

The couple’s only son Bashir Ali Sheikh was married to Julekha Sheikh, a young woman of Aludanga village on 21 January 2018. Julekha however returned to her parents within a couple of months and has been staying there. In 2019, she lodged a complaint of torture against her inlaws with the Jamalpur police station and in 2021 with the Burdwan Women police station. Bashir and his parents were granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Burdwan. “The issue is still pending with the CJM Court.

On last 10 June, we however were ordered by the TMC’s area president Azad Rahman Sheikh to appear at the local party office on 14 June for an outof-court settlement of the issue, which we declined,” said Sahanara. Burhan said: “As we didn’t turn up, Azad, accompanied by two of his aides Badsha Mallik and Raja Mallik raided our house and attack my son with lathis. They thrashed Bashir badly and when we went to rescue, we also were beaten.” The injured family members left home and after treatment at the Jamalpur Block Hospital, they lodged a complaint with the local police station. Considering Bashir’s serious injuries, he was shifted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

The police meanwhile said: “In case Azad’s involvement is established, his name will also be attached to the FIR.” The couple had sent an appeal to the Chief Minister on last Friday. Azad, meanwhile, denied his involvement, saying: “It’s all bogus and they had some local issues with a family. My party’s name has been intentionally dragg in with an ulterior motive.