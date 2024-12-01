Advanced research center at IIT’s Kolkata centre

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT KGP) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, have announced a partnership to set up an advanced research center at the IIT KGP Research Park in New Town, Kolkata.

This collaboration aims to foster cutting-edge research in digital health, robotics, and intelligent systems by leveraging technologies like edge computing, embedded systems, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The TCS Research Center will feature three state-of-the-art laboratories focusing on sensing and communications, edge computing and analytics, and robotics and visual computing. With over 150 TCS scientists on-site, the facility will push the boundaries of innovation and accelerate the development of transformative technologies.

Speaking about the partnership, Prof Virendra Kumar Tewari, director, IIT Kharagpur, remarked, “The Advanced Research Center will strengthen our strategic collaboration with TCS, underscored by their presence in the newly established IIT KGP Research Park in Kolkata. By combining IIT Kharagpur’s world-class research capabilities with TCS’s industry-leading expertise, we aim to drive transformative innovations that can enhance quality of life, improve healthcare delivery, and contribute to the growing field of intelligent systems.”

The center will also house a customer experience center, enabling TCS clients across industries such as healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, and mobility to interact with and gain insights from original research. Workshops at the center will invite participation from external stakeholders, fostering collaboration between TCS scientists, IIT KGP faculty, and industry experts to address real-world challenges.

Dr Harrick Vin, chief technology officer at TCS, highlighted the strategic importance of this initiative, stating, “One of our focus areas is to co-locate our research and innovation labs in academic institutions to enable a more efficient exchange of knowledge and talent. The establishment of our research and innovation lab at the IIT Kharagpur Research Park is the next step in this journey. We believe this collaboration will deliver vastly improved outcomes for both academia and industry.”

Building on their long standing relationship, IIT KGP and TCS aim to create a blueprint for similar research centers in the future, solidifying India’s position as a global hub for technological innovation. The collaboration underscores the potential of academia-industry partnerships to deliver impactful solutions for business and society.

A spokesperson from IIT Kharagpur, said, “The center is poised to attract top talent, drive interdisciplinary collaboration, and contribute to transformative research, reinforcing India’s leadership in the field of advanced technology.”