ADPC stops potato-laden trucks at Bengal-Jharkhand border

At Duburdih check post in Bengal – Jharkhand border of Asansol, police are stopping potato-laden trucks from entering Jharkhand.

The Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has stopped trucks laden with potatoes from entering Jharkhand, today. Several trucks loaded with potato from West Bengal and going towards Jharkhand have been detained by ADPC at Dubirdih check post today.

The drivers of these trucks have alleged that they are facing a lot of problems as these potato loaded trucks have been detained at national highway-19.

A driver alleged that he was bringing a truck to Burdwan town, but was detained at the check post. The drivers have been directed to divert the potato loaded trucks.

Few days ago, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the potatoes from Bengal will be first used for the local people and then the additional potatoes can be sent to other states but not at the cost of the demands of Bengal.

The ADPC has started naka-checking on all trucks entering the check post at Duburdih in NH- 19 at Bengal – Jharkhand border and has erected no-entry boards, so that no vehicle can pass without police permission.

A driver from Hooghly district said that he had loaded the potatoes from Hooghly district and was waiting since last night and informed the owner to reach the site over phone.

In West Bengal, a majority of the potato cultivation and production takes place in Hooghly, East Burdwan and Midnapore districts.