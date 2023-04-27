Follow Us:
  1. Home » Bengal » Administrative building of Kanchrapara workshop gets IGBC green rating BY CII

Administrative building of Kanchrapara workshop gets IGBC green rating BY CII

The rating has been given by the Confederation of Indian Industries.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | April 27, 2023 6:36 am

Green building Council of India (photo:official site)

In a significant achievement, Eastern Railway’s administrative building of Kanchrapara workshop has received the Green Existing Building Platinum rating of the Indian Green Building Council.

The rating has been given by the Confederation of Indian Industries. Kanchrapara Workshop is the first workshop in Eastern Railway to achieve Platinum rating for Green Existing Buildings.

According to the ER, vertical garden, 100 per cent LED lighting, properly segregated central waste yard, eco-friendly chemicals, installation of 560 KWP capacity of solar PV modules are some of the key green initiative measures undertaken by Kanchrapara workshop. Arun Arora, general manager of Eastern Railway congratulated all staff and officers of Kanchrapara workshop for achieving the recognition

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Howrah, Liluah train commuters face hardship
Dumdum Cantonment St. to undergo revamp
ER, SER, METRO celebrate Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations