AC coaches to be added with 5 popular trains

Aiming to enhance passenger amenities in key areas such as Rampurhat, Azimganj, Malda Town and Jamalpur, the Eastern Railway has decided to augment air-conditioned and sleeper class coaches with five popular mail/express trains.

According to the ER, one AC 3-Tier Coach each is to be augmented with 13187/13188 Sealdah- Rampurhat – Sealdah Express and 13466/13465 Malda Town – Howrah – Malda Town Intercity Express from 21 September.

In addition, one sleeper class and one AC-3 tier coach each would be augmented with 12347/12348 Howrah – Rampurhat – Howrah Express and 13017/13018 Howrah – Azimganj – Howrah Ganadevta Express from 24 September. Moreover, one Sleeper class and one AC-3 tier coach would be augmented with 13015/13016 Howrah – Jamalpur – Howrah Kaviguru Express leaving Howrah from 24 September.

