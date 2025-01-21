Abhishek’s wanted capital punishment

Since Day 1 of this incident in August 2024 in Amtala, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress had been vocal that rapists have no place in society. He firmly emphasised that they deserve capital punishment, asserting that hanging them to death is the only solution if the circumstantial evidence is against them and that there is absolutely no room for such individuals in society, given the heinous nature of their crimes.

“There is no point keeping them in jail and thus wasting tax payer’s money. Spending a chunk of money on rapists like Sanjay Roy is no wise thing. Criminals like him should be dealt with a stringent action and i.e. capital punishment,” Abhishek is said to have told his close aides.

“In the recent past, we have seen cases where Kolkata Police/ WB Police officers have done commendable work and presented a strong case in a month or two’s duration so that the culprit receives a capital punishment unlike what we saw in the R G Kar matter,” said Abhishek today after the verdict.

