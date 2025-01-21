Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Abhishek’s wanted capital punishment

Since Day 1 of this incident in August 2024 in Amtala, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress had been vocal that rapists have no place in society.

Statesman News Service | Kolkata | January 21, 2025 11:30 am

Abhishek’s wanted capital punishment

Abhishek Banerjee (Photo:ANI)

Since Day 1 of this incident in August 2024 in Amtala, Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress had been vocal that rapists have no place in society. He firmly emphasised that they deserve capital punishment, asserting that hanging them to death is the only solution if the circumstantial evidence is against them and that there is absolutely no room for such individuals in society, given the heinous nature of their crimes.

“There is no point keeping them in jail and thus wasting tax payer’s money. Spending a chunk of money on rapists like Sanjay Roy is no wise thing. Criminals like him should be dealt with a stringent action and i.e. capital punishment,” Abhishek is said to have told his close aides.

Advertisement

“In the recent past, we have seen cases where Kolkata Police/ WB Police officers have done commendable work and presented a strong case in a month or two’s duration so that the culprit receives a capital punishment unlike what we saw in the R G Kar matter,” said Abhishek today after the verdict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

R G Kar case: How the case progressed

The counsel for the CBI in the Sealdah court in his argument seeking death sentence for the convict, Sanjay Roy today, said that the rape and murder incident was a “rarest of the rare cases” since the junior doctor was on duty while the crime had been committed.