Abhishek’s traitor barb leaves Sukanta fuming

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and MP Sukanta Majumdar severely criticised national general secretary of the Trinamul Congress and MP Abhishek Banerjee for using the term ‘gadder’ (traitor) against him during Banerjee’s speech at TMCP foundation day anniversary.

Mr Majumdar said Trinamul Congress (TMC) leaders were being called ‘gaddar’ in the country for their involvement in SSC, TET scams, coal and cow-smuggling cases. “It is ridiculous that a leader like Abhishek Banerjee, who had been summoned by central agencies, is now calling me a traitor. My wife and I are both teachers. Except for a two-bedroom house we have nothing else,” he said. He said TMC leader Abhishek has huge properties and often flies abroad for treatment. “the Banerjee family must explain how such huge plots at Harish Chatterjee Street and Harish Mukherjee were purchased in one another’s name. Why 7,000 policemen have to be deployed for convening TMC leader’s meeting,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, BJP today started a three-day-long training programme at Vedic Village. Senior BJP leader BL Santosh, state BJP in-charge Sunil Bansal and national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya joined the meeting to provide a road map and campaign tool for upcoming panchayat polls.