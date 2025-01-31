Abhishek writes on Sebaashray camps’ success

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee expressed satisfaction over the great success of the ongoing Sebaashray camps, today. The camps had started in Diamond Harbour Assembly seat on 2 January and the camps entered the 28th day, today.

Mr Banerjee wrote in his X-handle: “When Sebaashray was launched on January 2, 2025 from Diamond Harbour AS, it was driven by one simple conviction: every individual deserves access to quality healthcare. What has unfolded over the last 28 days has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“Surpassing every expectation, Sebaashray has touched the lives of over 5 lakh people – a number that reflects not just the initiative’s scale but the trust and faith placed in it by those it seeks to serve. Just today 9,862 individuals in Bishnupur received medical care, underscoring the unparalleled reach and impact of this effort.

“The response to Sebaashray is both humbling and inspiring. It strengthens our resolve to continue working tirelessly for the welfare of those who rely on us.”

The camps started in Diamond Harbour and then moved to Falta and now being held at Bishnupur. It will be held in Metiabruz, Satgachia, Budge Budge and Maheshtala.