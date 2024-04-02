Abhishek visits north Bengal hospital, meets victims

Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for not releasing the funds of Awas Yojana, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the intensity of injury of the affected persons would have been less had they lived in houses, instead of huts.

He was addressing the media after visiting the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital where the injured people are receiving treatment.

A freak tornado affected vast areas of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Sunday afternoon killing people and causing extensive damage to properties and livestock.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Mr Banerjee said, “I once again challenge the BJP to prepare a white paper on the money allotted for Awas Yojana from 2021-2022, 2022-23 and 2023-24. I challenge them that not even 10 paisa was released since the BJP lost the Assembly election in 2021,” he said, adding, “I have spoken to the doctors and they said that a majority of those admitted to the hospital are suffering from head injury. There are children admitted with serious head injury. More than 1,500 huts have been demolished.”

Mr Banerjee said this is not the time to do politics. Our prime duty is to give relief to those who are being treated in hospital.

Criticizing the BJP leaders, who are trying to use the situation for political gain Mr Banerjee said, “Our results in 2019 Lok Sabha election and 2021 Assembly election are not as per our expectations. But that did not stop us from serving the sufferers. Whether you vote for us or not, rest assured, in times of need you will get Trinamul Congress by your side.”

Criticizing the BJP leaders, including the Prime Minister, he said, “The Prime Minister is attending seminars, meeting asking people to vote for BJP but he does not have time to come to north Bengal and stand by the victims. It is shocking that none of the BJP MPs who stay close by, could come on Sunday night though the incident took place at 4.30pm,” he said, adding, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who stays 620km away from Jalpaiguri came here and oversaw the rescue operation. The difference is their attitude. Trinamul Congress believes that every life is precious and ensured that best comfort could offer to them in the hour of need.”

The national general secretary went to the hospital and talked to the doctors. He visited each and every patient and whished them speedy recovery. He gave bowls of fruits to the injured.