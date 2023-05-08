Abhishek: TMC to intensify stir against Centre for dues

Trinamul Congress will intensify its movement against the BJPled Centre to get West Bengal’s dues which has reached a staggering Rs 1.15 lakh crore, the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said in Murshidabad this afternoon.

He was addressing a mammoth rally at Hariharpara today. The Janasagjog yatra launched by Mr Banerjee enters the 12th day today. Mr Banerjee said 78,000 people in Murshidabad are dependent on the 100 dayswork programme under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. “Just because BJP was defeated in the 2021 Assembly election it is not clearing the dues,” he said, adding:

“We are going to organise dharna in Delhi to press our demand. No power can stop us if we get support of the people,” he maintained. Coming down heavily on Adhir Chowdhury, Congress MP, Mr Banerjee said: “Have you ever seen Adhir Chowdhury criticising BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari, or Sukanta Mazumdar or Dilip Ghosh for the Centre’s inordinate delay to clear the dues of West Bengal? He has not. Adhir Chowdhury, BJP and CPI-M criticise Mamata Banerjee. Both Congress and CPIM are B team of BJP.”

While advocating transparent panchayats, which his party is pushing for, he said: “I have been staying in tents and not in guest houses or hotels because I want to create transparent panchyats and in order to do it I seek support of the people.” The two-month long campaign which started on 25 April 25 will end in Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas.

During these two months, Mr Banerjee will stay away from his home in Kolkata. Mr Banerjee held road shows at Beldanga and Noada today. Braving scorching heat, thousands of people took part in the rally. Mr Banerjee tweeted: “JonoSanjog Yatra Day 12 in Murshidabad was exceptional. People’s active participation in Adhiveshan, their support for # Trinomooler Naba Joar & trust. In our vision for grassroots’ welfare is motivating. Looking forward to more enriching experiences, our journey continues!” Mr Banerjee will hold ralies in Nadia on Tuesday.

He will cover all the districts in West Bengal to build contacts with the masses. He held close door meetings with the leaders in Murshidabad and urged them to go to the people. He went to a tea stall at Beldanga in the morning and talked to local people.