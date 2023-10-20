Abhishek talks about his love affair with Diamond Harbour

Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who is meeting people from his constituency, ahead of Durga Puja to distribute new clothes, at Century Ply Parking Ground in Bishnupur, took a dig at the former Left regime for not doing any developmental work in the area.

He said, “Former chief minister Jyoti Basu, who served as CM for more than two decades, was Satgachia MLA for years. But there was no development here till 2011. The Lok Sabha constituency was under CPM. In contrast, when I got to know that the Bishnupur-2 Block was not being covered in the Falta-Mathurapur water project, I spoke to the CM immediately and requested PHE minister Pulak Roy for their intervention.

Rs 565 crore was allocated for the Dongaria augmentation project covering Bishnupur, which was inaugurated last year.” He talked about road renovation work costing Rs 600 crore undertaken in Satgachia in the past 9 years. In total, Rs 3,000 crore was spent on road and repair in the entire Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, he said.

“Since 2015, I have published the booklet ‘Nishobdo Biplob’ every year to give an account of development work done in Diamond Harbour using my MPLAD funds and with the help of the state government.

No other MP from the country does this,” he said. He counted work on Amtala Rural Hospital and the bypass road in the area. He said that he has a personal relationship with the people of Diamond Harbour.

No matter where he is, his heart remains in Diamond Harbour and the love he received here. He said that the state government provided around 48,000 Puja committees with financial assistance of Rs 70,000 each. “I have tried to help around 1,700-1,800 clubs in Diamond Harbour as per my capacity.

Not just Durga Puja, we also help our Masjid committees during Eid. The same steps are taken during Christmas,” he added.