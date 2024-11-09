Abhishek suggests retention of Birbhum core committee

After Kajal Sheikh, the sabhadhipati of zilla parishad, now the all India general secretary of Trinamul Congress, Abhishek Banerjee has also supported retaining the core committee for running the party in the Birbhum district.

After returning to his home from Tihar after almost two years Anubrata Mondal, the former district president of TMC in Birbhum district has sought expansion of the core committee from six members to fifteen members with representatives from all the blocks from the district.

In the absence of Anubrata Mondal, the party chief Mamata Banerjee had formed the core committee, which included the two MPs, Shatabdi Roy and Asit Mal and Suri MLA and veteran TMC leader Bikash Roy Choudhury as convener to run the Birbhum district.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Abhishek Banerjee has recommended retaining the core committee and said that under it the TMC has performed better in the 2023 three-tier gram panchayat polls and 2024 Lok Sabha polls, compared to the 2021 Assembly polls.

In fact, Abhishek Banerjee is known to have said that both the two MPs have increased their margin of victory and to keep such results in future too the core committee should be retained.

Kajal Sheikh is known to be very close to Abhishek.