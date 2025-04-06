Security tightened up for Ram Navami in city

With Ram Navami scheduled for Sunday, security across West Bengal has been significantly ramped up. In Kolkata alone, between 3,500 and 4,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order, while 29 IPS officers have been assigned special responsibilities throughout the state, police sources said.

There will be several mega rallies by the Trinamul Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in city. Around 59 organisers have appealed to the police for organising processions in city. Senior officers of the ranks of joint commissioners, deputy commissioners (DCs), and assistant commissioners (ACs) will be stationed along major routes where processions are expected. Special picketing, deployment of drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, and videography will be carried out to keep vigil over the events.

Apart from BJP-organised processions, various Hindu right-wing groups have also announced their plans to take out rallies. Interestingly, the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) will also participate in Ram Navami processions this year, not just in Kolkata, but in cities like Asansol and Siliguri, where the Hindi-speaking population is relatively high. In Jalpaiguri, TMC councillors have reportedly been distributing leaflets door-to-door, inviting people to join the celebrations.

Kolkata police commissioner Manoj Verma has made it clear that any attempt to carry arms during the processions will be dealt with as per law. However, chief minister Mamata Banerjee stated that processions can be held as long as they follow the “system.” “Even Punjabis carry kirpans. If things are done following a proper system, it should not be a problem,” she had said. The CM, who also holds the police portfolio, added: “Many of us also take part in Ram Navami rallies. I have no objections as long as they are peaceful.” Kolkata Police’s Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will remain on standby. Senior officers will be present at key areas like Hastings, Entally and Cossipore, places known for hosting large processions. Bike patrol units will be on the move, and police personnel will accompany the processions for close monitoring. Police sources indicate that about 60 processions were held in Kolkata last year during Ram Navami, and a similar number is expected this year. In districts like Howrah, Hooghly, Barrackpore, Malda, Murshidabad and Siliguri, 29 IPS officers will be on special duty starting Saturday, with their responsibilities extending through Monday.

A high-level coordination meeting, chaired by police commissioner Manoj Verma, is scheduled on Saturday noon at Lalbazar to finalise arrangements and deployment strategies. Kolkata Police is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the celebrations remain peaceful and incident-free.