Abhishek returns home after treatment

Days ahead of 21 July, Trinamul Congress’ Martyrs’ Day, national general secretary of TMC and MP Abhishek Banerjee returned to Kolkata today.

About a month ago, Abhishek Banerjee had posted on X (formerly Twitter) seeking a temporary break from politics. He then flew abroad for medical treatment. After the Lok Sabha election results were announced, he posted on social media on 12 June, requesting a temporary break from politics. Since then, he had not been actively involved in politics. However, on 25 June, the Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour took his oath in the Lok Sabha. After that, he went abroad. Sources said Abhishek had gone to America via Dubai for eye treatment. He returned to the city before 21 July. In his social media post in June, Abhishek stated, “I am taking a temporary break from the organization for medical treatment. During this time, I will have the opportunity to better understand the needs of the common people. I believe the state government will swiftly and effectively solve people’s problems and ensure justice for them.” At that time, Abhishek’s post sparked considerable discussion in state politics.

Abhishek has eye problems and needs treatment at regular intervals. He also went abroad for treatment last year. This year, he had to go abroad for the same reason. There was curiosity within the Trinamul Congress about whether Abhishek would be present on the stage for the 21 July event. As he returned to the city on Friday, the entire Trinamul Congress is hopeful that Abhishek would speak at Sunday’s meeting.

Advertisement

From Friday, workers and supporters from the districts will start arriving in Kolkata. There was curiosity within the Trinamul Congress about whether Abhishek would be present on stage on 21 July. As he returned to the city on Friday, the entire Trinamul Congress is hopeful that Abhishek will be present at Sunday’s meeting and will also deliver a speech.