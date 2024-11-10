Abhishek meets party workers in his constituency

There was much enthusiasm among Trinamul Congress leaders and workers when party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee went to Amtala, under Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha seat, after a gap.

Veteran party leader and MLA Ashok Deb and others welcomed Mr Banerjee. Mr Banerjee, sporting dark glasses, shook hands with people standing on two sides of the road and exchanged pleasantries.

Mr Banerjee has remained indisposed for more than two months because of a problem in his eye. He developed eye problems after he met with a road accident some years ago. He had a major eye surgery abroad and is keeping well. He attended the Kali Puja at Mamata Banerjee house a few days back. It is learnt that the doctors have advised him of certain restrictions.

Mr Banerjee has already submitted a report regarding performance of party leaders to Miss Banerjee. Though the party got 19 seats in the Lok Sabha election held in 2024, it was learnt that Mr Banerjee is not happy with the performance of some leaders. He has criticised the lackadaisical attitude of some leaders. Mr Banerjee has suggested change in leadership in certain municipalities in his report.

As the by-election is six Assembly seats will be held on 13 November, Mr Banerjee will not be able to take part in campaigning. By-elections will be held in Taldangra, Haora, Medinipore, Sitai, Madarihat and Naihati. The bypolls became necessary after the MLAs from these seats resigned to become MPs.

It is learnt that Mr Banerjee urged the leaders to bury their hatchets and fight together. He said there is no scope for complacency in the party. He is likely to begin Nabajoar Jatra in February 2025.