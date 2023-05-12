Abhishek logs 2k KM of his outreach programme

Coming down heavily on the opposition leaders, Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee challenged them to spend at least six days at a stretch in the districts before making comments on Jana Sangjog Yatra.

Mr Banerjee is on a twomonth tour of the districts which started from 25 April in Dinhata, Cooch Behar. In the past 17 days he has travelled 2,000 plus kilometres, took part in 50 plus public meetings, 35 plus special events and over a dozen road shows.

He said, “The CPM, BJP and Congress leaders would not be able to take part in a weeklong yatras, let alone the rigorous 60-day yatra that TMC has undertaken.” Mr Banerjee alleged that the BJP leaders only do lip worship and “There is no truth in what they say.

They talk about acche din. On the contrary, only Mamata Banerjee has kept her promises.” He maintained that Trinamoole Nabo Joar has been transformed into jono joar with thousands taking part in the road shows.

He has completed his campaign in Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, Murshidabad and Birbhum. Out of 3,343 gram panchayats in the state, till now 1,006 gram panchayats have voted in the adhiveshan (session).

There is overwhelming response from the people, who attend the adhiveshan to select their candidate for the proposed panchayat election. Those who were unable to come to the camps voted on the number 78777877.

During the road shows Mr Banerjee met people in Birbhum, who requested him to address the water crisis. Mr Banerjee assured that 17 tube wells will be installed in each of the 17 booths of the affected gram panchayat within a week.