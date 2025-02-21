Delhi CM slams AAP for questioning her govt on the first day

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit back at the AAP for questioning

her administration a day after the government formation and said they

(the AAP) do not have the right to question her government in this

manner which has approved Ayushman Bharat on the very first day in the

first cabinet meeting.

She pointed out that Congress ruled Delhi for 15 years and the AAP

over a decade bringing Delhi on a back foot.

She slammed the previous government accusing it of ruining the city,

depriving the people of basic rights, just giving fancy slogans

without doing anything for Delhi. They are now pointing fingers at the

new government in just one day of its formation.

“It is our government which on the very day of taking oath held the

first cabinet meeting and cleared the Centre’s Ayushman Scheme for the

people which had been stalled by the previous AAP government,” she

said.

“We have given the benefit of Rs 10 lakh to the people of Delhi

through the Centre’s health scheme on the very first day,” she added.

“They must look at themselves and ask as to what they do while we will

think and care for Delhi and under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership all

the rights of the people of Delhi will be ensured for them.”

In an indirect attack on the Opposition party, she said they must take

care of themselves and think about its leaders.

Replying to a question, she said the Opposition parties are troubled

with the fact that BJP remembers started realizing the promises by

visiting Yamuna ghat on the very first day of government formation.

“We are reiterating our commitments and none of it will remain

unfulfilled,” she asserted, adding that the BJP government will do

whatever it has said 100 per cent for the people of Delhi.

She said now the people are scared of the CAG reports. They are

anxious about all that the reports will reveal once tabled.