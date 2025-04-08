Initiatives like Ayushman Bharat created opportunities in abundance in healthcare sector: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Tuesday that national initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have created opportunities in abundance in the healthcare sector across India. He stressed that New India has emerged as the “Land of Opportunities” with rapid reforms in every field.

Addressing the Indian students at Samarkand Medical University in Uzbekistan, Birla said, “As Ayushman Bharat is expanding to include both government and private hospitals, there are ample opportunities for FMG doctors to gain valuable experience and contribute to the nation’s healthcare system.”

The Lok Sabha Speaker is on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan leading the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) for the 150th Assembly of Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The rapid growth in medical research and education in India has created numerous opportunities for the students to work in academic and research institutions, he said.

Birla lauded the Indian students studying abroad as ambassadors of Indian values and culture.

Despite staying thousands of miles away, these students continue to be deeply rooted in Indian values and spread them in their host countries, he observed.

As cultural and educational representatives of India, they also serve as key figures in strengthening the friendship and cooperation between India and Uzbekistan, Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker conveyed to the students that the government of India cares deeply for the welfare of Indians living in every corner of the world.

He mentioned that India is dedicated to assisting and supporting overseas Indian students. Through initiatives like the ‘Help’ portal and the active involvement of Indian embassies abroad, the government ensures that Indian students face no obstacles in their education, safety, and career prospects.

The Lok Sabha Speaker noted with pride that “Indian doctors have a global identity, and you should continue this tradition.”

Birla added that India has always produced exceptional doctors, and these students will enhance healthcare systems worldwide with their knowledge and skills. He added that their global experience will pave the way for greater success in their medical careers and will make important contributions in deciding the future of the global healthcare system.

He urged the students to not only enhance their knowledge and skills but also embrace values such as dedication and compassion in their lives.