AACCI gets New East India president

The Asian African Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AACCI) announced the successful installation of Dr Mamta Binani as the chapter president for the East India chapter.

The prestigious ceremony was held at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge, Kolkata, which was graced by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and AACCI members.

The ceremony was followed by a panel discussion titled “Explore Asia & Africa with AACCI”, where experts shared insights on navigating the diverse markets of Asia and Africa. Dr GD Singh conducted the oath ceremony, and Dr Binani accepted the role.

Advertisement