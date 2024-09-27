Expo showcasing innovations in cold chain solutions to be held in Kolkata from October 3-5

A three-day expo to address the growing refrigeration and cold chain needs of East India will be held in Kolkata from October 3 to 5.

India’s refrigeration and cold chain industry is evolving rapidly, driven by the increasing demand for temperature-sensitive products in sectors like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and e-commerce. Kolkata is the gateway to East India which is a huge belt for refrigeration and cold chain applications, covering seafood, agriculture, dairy, floriculture, horticulture, pharma, hospitality, and healthcare.

The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) in partnership with Informa Markets in India, will be organising the 7th edition of REFCOLD India 2024, which is making its debut in Kolkata.

This expo that showcases innovations in refrigeration and cold chain solutions, to be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, is set to host over 130 exhibitors and attract more than 10,000 visitors, including innovators and professionals from diverse sectors such as the seafood industry, pharmaceutical industry, cold chain logistics, and food processing industry.