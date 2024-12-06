6 TMC MLAs write to Mamata with non-cooperation charges against Mahua Moitra

Six Trinamul Congress MLAs have written a letter to the party chief bringing charges of non-cooperation against Mahua Moitra, party MP from Krishnagar in Nadia district, sources said.

The letter, signed by the six legislators, are Bimalendu Singharoy of Karimpur, Rukbanur Rahaman of Chapra, Kallol Khan of Nakashipara, Ujjal Biswas of Krishnagar South, Nasiruddin Ahmed Lal of Kaliganj and Manik Bhattacharya of Palashipara, who has recently been granted bail in the alleged school service recruitment scam.

Besides Karimpur Assembly constituency, five other constituencies fall under the Krishnagar Lok Sabha area. Every LS seat comprises seven Assembly constituencies. Five legislators under Mrs Moitra’s parliamentary constituency have lodged complaints against her with the Miss Banerjee while only two legislators Tapas Saha and Mukul Roy of Tehatta and Krishnagar Uttar respectively didn’t sign the letter.

According to the complaint, the Krishnagar MP has made changes in the party’s organizational set up in three blocks, 116 booths and 16 anchals without discussing the issue with the six MLAs. She has changed three block presidents, 116 booth presidents and 16 anchal presidents.

She also visits the six Assemblies avoiding the six MLAs and thus she has been fuelling political instability in Nadia district, according to the allegations made by the six signatories in the letter.

Sources in the know also said that the complaint also stated that she is hardly seen in anti-BJP programmes organised by Trinamul Congress in the district.

A copy of the letter has also been sent to Subrata Bakshi, state president of the ruling party.

An insider in the Trinamul Congress said that the party chief may take up the issue seriously and talk to the MP.