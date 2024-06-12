6 injured as door of moving bus comes out

The door of a moving bus suddenly broke open, causing passengers to be thrown outside. This incident occurred this morning in the heart of the city, at Moulali. Six passengers were injured and have been admitted to Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital for treatment. The bus driver and conductor have been detained.

Every day, several thousand buses operate in Kolkata. On Tuesday morning, a bus on the 24A/1 route was travelling from Howrah to Mukundapur. The rear door of the bus was open while the front door was closed. The accident happened at Moulali. Suddenly, the closed front door broke and fell onto the road. The bus was moving at high speed, causing six passengers to be thrown onto the road. Local residents rushed to the scene upon noticing the incident. Police officers also arrived at the location promptly. The injured were rescued and taken to the hospital.

The bus driver and conductor have already been detained. Initial investigations suggest that the bus was overloaded with passengers during office hours. The closed front door was shaky, which is believed to be the cause of the accident. It is worth noting that due to speed and rivalry on the roads, passengers frequently face dangerous situations travelling in buses. Such incidents are making many people apprehensive about taking buses.

In another incident, a man broke into a house, threatened the residents, and fled with stolen jewellery. Allegedly, he scared the people at home after brandishing a firearm pointing it at a child. The incident occurred last night in Madral Banerjeepara, Ward 32 of Bhatpara Municipality, at the home of Debayan De. Police reported that the accused, Debashis Mukhopadhyay, is a resident of Naihati. Debashis and Debayan were previously acquainted.

According to police and local sources, Debayan works for a private company and Debashis was considered a friend. At the time of the incident, Debayan was not at home. His mother-in-law initially spoke with Debashis. Given their acquaintance, she opened the door when Debashis wanted to enter. Allegedly, Debashis then brandished a firearm and demanded Rs 5 lakh. He called Debayan, asking him to return home. Debayan claimed, “As soon as I returned home, Debashis asked me for a loan. When I said I couldn’t give Rs five lakh at once, he pointed the firearm at my head. I tried to talk to him, but he was in no mood to listen and kept demanding money. At one point, when I refused to give money, he pointed the firearm at my child’s head.”

Debayan stated that in a state of panic, he removed three gold rings from his hand and handed them over. Debashis allegedly fled with the rings. Police started a hunt to nab the culprit.