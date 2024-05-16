50pc tobacco related deaths can be circumvented: Report

A recent report by KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services LLP, titled: ‘Human-centric approach to tobacco control’ revealed that India ranks 2nd in tobacco use in the world with 27% of adults engaged in tobacco consumption.

The report states that it is imperative and critical to have a holistic roadmap towards tobacco control that is entwined to reduce tobacco induced harm. Offering tobacco users a diverse array of less harmful alternatives will aid in an individual’s journey towards quitting tobacco, leading to a 50% estimated reduction of annual deaths globally due to tobacco related diseases by 2060.

India’s tobacco landscape

The report reveals that there were 7+ million tobacco related deaths globally in 2019 & 1.35 Mn deaths in India alone. According to the report, 66% of the respondents started consuming tobacco between 20-25 years of age. 45% of the respondents can’t quit smoking or chewing tobacco, due to lack of alternatives. It further claims that only 8% of the overall tobacco consumed is from legally produced cigarettes, while the remaining 92% of the consumption is in the form of cheaper tobacco products such as bidis, chewing tobacco, khaini, among others. The survey revealed psychological factors such as stress, anxiety, and emotional distress are the key motivating factors for tobacco use in tier-I cities.

Tobacco’s impact on health and economy

Health and economy are intricately interrelated when it comes to the impact of tobacco consumption. As per the report, 25% of the male population surveyed in tier-II and III cities faced health issues of which 29% were severe cases; while 50% male respondents in tier-I cities mentioned health issues of which 44% were serious cases.

Yet, 81% of the male respondents in tier-I cities with serious health issues refrained from quitting tobacco, primarily due to lack of awareness and unavailability of alternatives. The report states that by the year 2030 more than 80% of tobacco-related deaths are likely to be among the low and middle-income countries (LMICs). On a macroeconomic level, it highlights that India loses 1% of its GDP every year due to diseases and early deaths from tobacco use.

Key recommendations-What more can be done

The report advocates for a shift in approach, referred to as ‘Tobacco Control 3.0’ to achieve a healthier India, investing in science-based solutions for tobacco control is crucial.

According to the report, individuals who are unwilling to quit smoking, should be encouraged to switch to less hazardous alternatives, minimising their overall health risks.

Enhanced focus on making Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) affordable and accessible can further support these individuals to quit.