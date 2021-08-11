Odisha Power sector showing signs of robust growth, say experts

Experts in the power distribution sector noted that the demand has been improving rapidly and double-digit growth in the sector is very much possible.

Mr. Shenbagam Manthiram, Chief Executive Officer, TATA Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd said that though the power sector was as much affected by the pandemic last year, the scenario has been steadily improving these past months.

“Last month we saw power demand crossing the 200 GW mark. This is unprecedented growth. From the power sector perspective, we need to ensure 24×7 supply to all, be it hospitals or industries,” he said, adding that very soon there will be a biotech park in the state.

“We have an investment plan of INR 5,000 crores in five years. The reliability of power has improved tremendously in the past year. Tripping, too, has come down between 50 to 70 percent, and it gets better every day,” he added.

Addressing the sixth edition of Em-Power- Energy Scenario of Odisha: Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Road Ahead, organised by FICCI Odisha State Council, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that the state is self-sufficient in terms of energy production as well. Transmission networks across the state are being strengthened.

He requested the power distribution and transmission utilities to use local MSME products.

Ms Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Chair, FICCI Odisha State Council said that Odisha has been one of the first states to have a private energy sector and is an energy-abundant state.

Mr. Sunil Kumar Satya, Regional Executive Director, NTPC, said “With the growth of industrialization and IT sector entering the state in a big way, the demand is going to be very high. We must gear up to add capacity of various forms of energy so that we can meet the challenges in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Trilochan Panda, Managing Director, GRIDCO, noted that Odisha has the capacity to provide 24 x 7 reliable quality power to the industries with generation and a robust transmission network.

Mr Anish De, Partner- Global Sector Head, Power & Utilities, KPMG Resources & Chemicals National Head-Energy Natural Resources and Chemicals, KPMG in India, Mr BB Mehta, Director (SLDC) OPTCL; Mr Rabindra Satpathy, Director, International Solar Energy Society; Prof Gopal Krishna Sarangi, Professor-TERI School of Advanced Studies; Prof Kamala Kanta Dash, Director, Centre for Climate Change & Sustainability, Sri Sri University and Dr Shikta Singh, Associate Professor, KIIT University put forth their views on the growth, challenges, and opportunities for the energy sector in Odisha.