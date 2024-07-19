5 killed in road accident in Birbhum, 2 critically hurt

Five people were killed and two others critically injured when two motorcycles running at high speed lost control and crashed into each other near Purpara Village on Raniganj – Moregram national highway, under Rampurhat police station of Birbhum district today.

The deceased have been identified as Shamsul Haque, Misbul Haque, Arif Mohammed, Nashim Sheikh and Rahamtullah.

Local eyewitnesses told the police that three bikers were coming from Nalhati side towards Rampurhat at high speed and four people were coming from the opposite side.

After the crash, two bike riders were killed on the spot and the five injured bike riders were taken to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital by Rampurhat police, where doctors pronounced three more persons dead.

Raj Sekhar Mukherjee, superintendent of police, Birbhum said that none of the bikers were wearing helmets. Rampurhat Police reached the spot and started the rescue work.

As the condition of one of the victims worsened he transferred to Burdwan Medical College Hospital. Rampurhat Police has started a case and has started an investigation.

Police are investigating whether the riders were drunk at the time of accident and are waiting for the post-mortem report.