Kerala Governor announces judicial inquiry into the death of JS Sidharthan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor of the universities in the state, has announced a judicial inquiry into the death of JS Sidharthan, the second year veterinary student at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University ,Pookode campus in Wayanad.

Former High Court Judge Justice A Hari Prasad is in charge of the inquiry.Former Wayanad Dy SP VG Kunjan will assist the investigation.

The Governor has directed to submit the report with in three months.The lapses on the part of the Vice Chancellor and Dean will also come under the ambit of the inquiry

JS Sidharth was found dead inside the hostel after brutal ragging and assault allegedly by SFI leaders on February 18.