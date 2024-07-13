Kerala Government doing many things which are not in accordance with law: Governor

In the backdrop of the decision of the LDF government to constitute a Search-cum-Selection Committee to select a new Vice Chancellor for APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) without the nominee of the Chancellor, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed on Saturday said that the state government is doing many things, which are not in accordance with law.

In an unprecedented move, the Kerala Government on Friday constituted a Search-cum-Selection Committee to select a new Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) without the nominee of the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university.

Responding to media persons’ query regarding the formation of the selection panel, Governor Khan, who is the Chancellor of universities in Kerala, said the state government is doing many things, which are not in accordance with the law.

“It is up to them what they want to do. They are doing many things which are not in accordance with the law,” Governor Khan said. The Governor further said that it is the court which ultimately settles the matter.

The state government has formed the selection panel on the basis of the amended provisions of KTU Act that took away from the Chancellor the role of constituting a search committee.

The President of India had withheld assent to the University Amendment Bill and the state government had decided to move the Supreme Court against it.