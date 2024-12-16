4,671 cases sorted out by Lok Adalat

More than 4,000 disputes pending over the years were resolved by 17 Benches of the Lok Adalat jn Bankura yesterday and fines amounting to Rs 2.63 Crore were realized on a single day.

At the final Lok Adalat of the year, 12,236 cases were listed to be moved in 17 separate Benches operating in Bankura, Bishnupur Sub Divisional Courts and in the District Court here yesterday.

“Of them, 4,671 cases dealing with bank loans, Traffic rule violations, motor accident compensation, power bill disputes alongside other pending public utility matters were resolved on a single day, ” said Mohammed Arif Nawab, secretary, District Legal Services in Bankura.

